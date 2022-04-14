PML-N's Salman Rafique reacts to reports of assault on army officer in Lahore (VIDEO)
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Salman Ragique on Thursday rejected reports that an army officer was assaulted by his bodyguards.
Reports circulating on social media claim that a major rank officer was beaten up by the bodyguards of the PML-N leader on Ferozepur Road in the Punjab’s capital city of Lahore.
A video shared on Twitter shows a group of men can be seen damaging a black-colored car by blocking traffic on the road. At one point, they can be seen beating the man, who is said to be Major Haris, after opening his car’s door.
Khawaja Saad Rafique's younger brother Salman Rafique's guards torture army officer -— 🇵🇰Zeeشiii🇵🇰 (@Zeeshi_6) April 13, 2022
return bad government
#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظورpic.twitter.com/nM3LulAQWX
Social media users claimed that the assailants were the security guards of Salman Rafique and brawled erupted between them over overtaking issue.
Salman rafique guards brutally beating a serving army officer in lahore on ferozpur road lahore#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/K5LdeNU2R2— Rizwana Ghazanfar Official (@RizwanaGhazanf1) April 14, 2022
The victim was reportedly shifted to CMH Lahore for treatment.
Responding to the reports, the PML-N leader took to Twitter and termed the allegations baseless.
ھم عدم تشددپر یقین رکھتے ھیں - تشدد کی ھر کاروائ قابل مذمت ھے-— Khawaja Salman Rafique (@SalmanRafiquePK) April 13, 2022
“I travel without guards and have no link with such incident,” he clarified and also condemned the assault on the army officer.
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- PCB shares schedule of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka women’s series01:54 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
- AJK PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi sacks five ministers amid no-trust motion01:14 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
- PML-N's Salman Rafique reacts to reports of assault on army officer ...12:38 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz orders probe into delay of Islamabad Metro Bus project11:26 AM | 14 Apr, 2022
-
- Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar slams Shahid Afridi for felicitating PM Shehbaz09:49 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
- Ducky Bhai ties the knot with Aroob Jatoi in beautiful ceremony05:00 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
- Mathira congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM04:38 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022