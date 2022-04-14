PML-N's Salman Rafique reacts to reports of assault on army officer in Lahore (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Salman Ragique on Thursday rejected reports that an army officer was assaulted by his bodyguards.

Reports circulating on social media claim that a major rank officer was beaten up by the bodyguards of the PML-N leader on Ferozepur Road in the Punjab’s capital city of Lahore.

A video shared on Twitter shows a group of men can be seen damaging a black-colored car by blocking traffic on the road. At one point, they can be seen beating the man, who is said to be Major Haris, after opening his car’s door.

Khawaja Saad Rafique's younger brother Salman Rafique's guards torture army officer -

return bad government

#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظورpic.twitter.com/nM3LulAQWX — 🇵🇰Zeeشiii🇵🇰 (@Zeeshi_6) April 13, 2022

Social media users claimed that the assailants were the security guards of Salman Rafique and brawled erupted between them over overtaking issue.

Salman rafique guards brutally beating a serving army officer in lahore on ferozpur road lahore#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/K5LdeNU2R2 — Rizwana Ghazanfar Official (@RizwanaGhazanf1) April 14, 2022

The victim was reportedly shifted to CMH Lahore for treatment.

Responding to the reports, the PML-N leader took to Twitter and termed the allegations baseless.

ھم عدم تشددپر یقین رکھتے ھیں - تشدد کی ھر کاروائ قابل مذمت ھے- — Khawaja Salman Rafique (@SalmanRafiquePK) April 13, 2022

“I travel without guards and have no link with such incident,” he clarified and also condemned the assault on the army officer.