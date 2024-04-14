KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming details here - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Score

Kolkata Knight Riders will eye a comeback in their home ground in today’s fixture against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who will be weakened by the absence of key players.
The two sides will lock horns in the afternoon clash on Sunday, as fans are excited for double header action.
Even if KKR loses the upcoming match, Lucknow would need to win by a significant margin to seriously affect Kolkata's Net Run Rate (NRR) and push them below Chennai Super Kings to the fourth spot.
If Lucknow Super Giants wins, they could move up to the second spot in the standings. They would then be second behind RR with eight points, two more than both KKR and CSK.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network TV channels.
The game will also be available for live streaming on JioCinema.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
