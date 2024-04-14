KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming details here - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Score

Kolkata Knight Riders will eye a comeback in their home ground in today’s fixture against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who will be weakened by the absence of key players.

The two sides will lock horns in the afternoon clash on Sunday, as fans are excited for double header action.

Even if KKR loses the upcoming match, Lucknow would need to win by a significant margin to seriously affect Kolkata's Net Run Rate (NRR) and push them below Chennai Super Kings to the fourth spot.

If Lucknow Super Giants wins, they could move up to the second spot in the standings. They would then be second behind RR with eight points, two more than both KKR and CSK.

IPL 2024 Live Streaming

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network TV channels.

The game will also be available for live streaming on JioCinema.