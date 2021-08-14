DRAP congratulates nation on 75th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD – The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has congratulated the entire nation on 75th Independence Day.

Like previous years, this year too, on the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, colorful events were organised at headquarter and field offices of the country’s drug regulator.

The regulatory authority, which ensures access to safe, quality, and efficacious medicine at affordable prices, reiterated its pledge to serve the nation with passion and patriotism.

Pakistan, our beloved motherland is celebrating its 75th independence day. DRAP strives to serve the nation with passion and patriotism for our country. To express our solidarity, devotion and affection for the country, DRAP has celebrated at its headquarter and all field offices pic.twitter.com/z9iYXzLDxk — Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (@DRA_Pakistan) August 14, 2021

A cake-cutting ceremony in connection with Independence Day was also held in DRAP headquarter.

DRAP officials on the occasion of Independence also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

Pakistan is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today with enthusiasm; prayers are being offered for the prosperity and progress of the country. The national flag hoisting ceremonies are held today while rallies are being organized across the country.