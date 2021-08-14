DRAP congratulates nation on 75th Independence Day
Web Desk
03:43 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
DRAP congratulates nation on 75th Independence Day
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has congratulated the entire nation on 75th Independence Day.

Like previous years, this year too, on the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, colorful events were organised at headquarter and field offices of the country’s drug regulator.

The regulatory authority, which ensures access to safe, quality, and efficacious medicine at affordable prices, reiterated its pledge to serve the nation with passion and patriotism.

A cake-cutting ceremony in connection with Independence Day was also held in DRAP headquarter.

DRAP officials on the occasion of Independence also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

Pakistan is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today with enthusiasm; prayers are being offered for the prosperity and progress of the country. The national flag hoisting ceremonies are held today while rallies are being organized across the country.

More From This Category
Pakistan President leaves for Turkey on 3-day ...
04:11 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
OGRA proposes hiking petroleum prices from August ...
03:12 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
Pakistan’s rating improves in FATF ...
02:54 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
President Alvi confers military awards on ...
01:05 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
Pakistan, India exchange sweets on Independence ...
12:31 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan eases travel restrictions for ...
12:05 PM | 14 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zaid Ali and wife Yumna reveal their baby's name
05:25 PM | 14 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr