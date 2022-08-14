Burj Khalifa turns white and green to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day
Burj Khalifa turns white and green to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day
ABU DHABI – The tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa lit up in white and green to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day on Sunday evening.

The skyscraper turned green with the appearance of a crescent and a star representing the Pakistani flag.

The official account of Burj Khalifa also shared a clip in which the tallest edifice was emblazoned with the colours of Pakistan flag. “Burj Khalifa commemorates Pakistan’s Independence Day, wishing the republic peace and prosperity,” the caption reads.

Pakistani community members in the Gulf state also celebrated the country’s Independence Day with national fervour and profound patriotism. Diplomatic missions of Pakistan also marked the event.

Meanwhile, In Pakistan, the masses celebrate Independence Day or the diamond jubilee of getting independence.

