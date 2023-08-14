Weather update for Lahore

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted another monsoon spell in parts of Pakistan while hot and humid weather is expected in Lahore and most districts of the region on Monday.

Met Office said oppressive weather is expected in metropolis. However, the country’s second largest city can witness rain-wind thundershower and heavy falls may also occur at isolated places during the period.

Lahore Temperature today

On Monday, the minimum temperature of the city is likely to drop to 34C, and mercury can go up to 38. Winds are expected to blow at 21km/h.

The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 11, which is high, while Cloud Cover is said to be over 53 percent with visibility being around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air Quality of the provincial capital worsened to 120, which is Unhealthy. Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity.

Some individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

PMD predicted moderate to heavy falls in local Nullahs streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from 14th to 16th August.

Moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and surroundings on 14th & 15th August and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

Synoptic Situation

Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.

Met Office predicted rain-wind, and thundershower in Upper Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Heavyfalls may also occur at isolated places in upper Punjab, Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period.