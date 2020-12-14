Pakistan makes arrest over offensive Twitter trends

07:29 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Pakistan makes arrest over offensive Twitter trends
LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two people for running unethical trends on a social media platform against female politicians and high-profiles figures. 

FIA’s cyber crime wing carried out the action as part of its crackdown against such elements. 

The suspects have been identified as Fakhar Khan and Asim Khan, who were pushing dirty hashtags on Twitter, local media reported. 

The investigation agency also recovered immoral content from their possession. Both are being interrogated for their heinous act. 

The action comes days after Pakistan Twitter witnessed a slew of vulgar hashtags trending on Twitter, which is comparatively a sober platform for discussion on serious issues. 

Number of social media users has widely condemned the circulation of such unspeakable abuse. Some claims that such trends are run by social media wings of the political parties. 

