Imran Khan wants establishment to stay ‘neutral’, says doesn’t seek any help

07:12 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Imran Khan wants establishment to stay ‘neutral’, says doesn’t seek any help
Source: File Photo
Share

LAHORE – PTI Chairman Imran said on Wednesday he would announce the date for dissolution of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Dec 17 in a new push to his demand for fresh elections in the country.

The former prime minister made the announcement in his address to the nation, stating that he would announce the date at a public rally to be held at Liberty Chowk this Saturday. He said PTI MNAs would also go to the National Assembly to re-announce their resignations. 

reached the decision after holding back-to-back meeting with party leadership for consultation in this regard.

He lamented that corruption cases against “big decoits” were being removed since the PDM had came into power. 

The PTI chief asked the establishment to stay neutral in ongoing political developments in the country and clarified that he did not want any help. He also alleged former army chief retired Gen Bajwa of giving "NRO 2" to the corrupt leaders of the PDM.

More to follow...

More From This Category
CTD foils terror bid in Punjab’s Sahiwal
06:53 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
American national hunt Himalayan Ibex in Chitral
06:17 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Pakistan’s Muhammad Rashid sets another ...
04:09 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Punjab announces winter vacation for schools
05:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
MoS Hina Rabbani Khar addresses presser on Indian ...
02:44 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Lahore markets, restaurants to close at 10pm as ...
02:04 PM | 14 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 09, 2022
08:00 AM | 9 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Adeel Chaudhry becomes the first Pakistani food connoisseur to feature on Forbes 
05:18 PM | 14 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr