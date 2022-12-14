Mahira Khan spotted at the FIFA World Cup semi-final
Share
It has been well-known that Pakistani fans are huge sports fanatics and now, they are enthusiastically participating in the FIFA World Cup craze that has gripped the entire world.
Many celebrities and A-listers have jetted to Doha for the FIFA World Cup including our local stars like Mahira Khan and Syed Jibran.
The Humsafar star donned her sporty hat went ahead to support her favorite team in Doha for the FIFA World Cup. Accompanied by her brother Hissan Khan, they rooted for Argentina and cheered for the team.
The Sadqay Tumharey star paired Argentina’s team shirt with gold hoops and a green cap. Bollywood’s Ananya Pandey and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza were also at the same game.
On the other hand, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor also documented fan moments as he attended the match with his children.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Mahira Khan was recently seen in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, and The Legend of Maula Jatt. The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Neelofar.
Will Mahira and Humayun work together once again? 08:26 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Although the Pakistani film and drama industries have many talented actors and a plethora of blockbuster projects, ...
- Check Today's Horoscope – November 28, 202208:00 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
- How Sarmad Khoosat's Kamli is leading the way for Pakistani cinema11:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- National Challenge Cup 2023 kicks off next month11:49 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Pakistani actor trashes reports about his death11:26 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Headliners, trailblazers, trendsetters - Celebs who made it to Hello ...11:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Kandy Falcons beat Jaffna Kings by 10 runs10:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Ahmed Ali Akbar records eerie sounds while shooting at Trail 5 in ...04:35 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
-
- FIFA World Cup: Lollywood's Mahira Khan meets Bollywood stars in Qatar08:40 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022