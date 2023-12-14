Search

Lifestyle

Taylor Swift turns heads in black leather dress at birthday celebrations

Web Desk
09:52 PM | 14 Dec, 2023
Taylor Swift turns heads in black leather dress at birthday celebrations
Source: Instagram
Taylor Swift turns heads in black leather dress at birthday celebrations
Taylor Swift turns heads in black leather dress at birthday celebrations
Taylor Swift turns heads in black leather dress at birthday celebrations

In a world where melodies are woven into the fabric of our lives, one name reigns supreme, echoing across the realms of pop perfection and lyrical brilliance—Taylor Swift. She's not just a musician; she's a sorceress who transforms heartbreak into chart-topping anthems and ordinary moments into extraordinary memories. With a voice that dances between vulnerability and strength, Taylor Swift has become the architect of our emotional soundtracks.

Recently, she sparkled in a celestial-themed Clio Peppiat Lucina Embellished Stretch-mesh black mini dress, worth a dazzling $2K, as she celebrated her 34th birthday at The Box nightclub in Manhattan alongside her glamorous companion, Blake Lively. The 12-time Grammy winner radiated elegance, with the black dress adorned in silver and rhinestone embellishments reminiscent of a star-studded night sky.

Complementing her look, Swift carried a mini bucket bag encrusted with jewels, donned black open-toed high heels, and gracefully draped a black furry shawl over her arms. Adding a touch of glamour, she wore a singular tennis necklace and an oversized statement ring, paired with her signature 'red lip classic' style.

Meanwhile, the Gossip Girl diva opted for a chic midi-length black leather dress, accentuated by Christian Louboutin Fabiola's black leather thigh-high boots. Completing her ensemble, she adorned two chunky chain gold bracelets and thick gold hoop earrings.

The birthday festivities continued as the pop queen woke up to a plethora of flowers at her luxurious New York City apartment, ranging from white roses to crimson peonies. While the sender remained a mystery, it was speculated to be close friends and family marking the special occasion.

The previous night, Swift painted the town red with a star-studded celebration at NYC’s elite club Zero Bond, attended by her close circle, including Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Miles Teller, and Keleigh Sperry. As a gift to fans, she made her record-breaking Eras Tour Concert Film available on demand.

Despite her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce being tied up with a mandatory practice in Kansas City, sources revealed he planned to host an extravagant party for Swift. In addition, an intimate romantic dinner was arranged just for the two of them, showcasing Kelce's thoughtful celebration plans.

Earlier, the Anti-Hero musician was spotted enjoying an early birthday dinner with her bestie, Selena Gomez, adding a prelude of joy to her milestone celebration. Gomez also posted an adorable mirror selfie wishing her best friend.

‘Swift Quake’: Taylor Swift’s power-packed rowdy concert causes slight earthquake in US

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:33 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

Bilal Saeed celebrates 35th birthday with friends

05:01 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Ducky bhai throws surprise birthday party for wife Aroob Jatoi

10:59 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

Kapil Sharma hosts spectacular mermaid-themed birthday party for ...

07:23 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates 50th birthday, recalls gift from ...

03:02 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Sharmila Tagore turns 79, Kareena Kapoor wishes “mommy-in-law” on ...

03:40 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Dharmendra celebrates 88th birthday with fans and son Sunny Deol

Advertisement

Latest

10:44 PM | 14 Dec, 2023

LUMS Energy Institute Launches Report on Energy-Efficient Buildings

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 14 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 14th December 2023

Forex

Forex Open Market Rates of Pakistani rupee against Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - 14 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee see marginal gains against the US dollar in the open market, as PKR maintained upward momentum amid positive economic cues.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 284.2 for buying and 287.15 for selling.

Euro remained stable at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED largely stable at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 284.2 287.15
Euro EUR 306 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.28 763.28
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.68 40.08
Danish Krone DKK 41.08 41.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.97 929.97
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.86 61.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.88 175.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.02 26.32
Omani Riyal OMR 737.7 737.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.11 27.41
Swiss Franc CHF 324.21 326.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.94 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan hits two-week low; Check latest rates here - 14 Dec 2023

The price of gold decreased for fifth consecutive day on Thursday as precious metal remained under pressure.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 14 December 2023

On Thursday, the price of single tola 24 karat gold hovers at Rs215,300.

Meanwhile,10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs170 to Rs184,590 and price of each tola of 22 karat gold moved down to Rs197,360.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal makes a comeback and new rate stands at $2030.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Karachi PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Islamabad PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Peshawar PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Quetta PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Sialkot PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Attock PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Gujranwala PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Jehlum PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Multan PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Bahawalpur PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Gujrat PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Nawabshah PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Chakwal PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Hyderabad PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Nowshehra PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Sargodha PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Faisalabad PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425
Mirpur PKR 215,300 PKR 2,425

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: