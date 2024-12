Indian flight diverted to Karachi after passenger’s life-threatening health scare

KARACHI – An Indian passenger plane made emergency landing in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi after a passenger’s health deteriorated mid-air on Saturday.

Reports in local media said flight, Jeddah en route flight, entered Karachi due to medical emergency, and pilot immediately approached Karachi control tower, requesting permission for an emergency landing.

At Karachi Jinnah International Airport (JIAP), the passenger received immediate medical assistance, and flight resumes its journey.

This incident follows a similar event in October 2024, when an Indian flight traveling from Ahmedabad to London faced a bomb threat.