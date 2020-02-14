Pakistan, India, Iran and Australia qualifies for Kabaddi WC semi-finals
Pakistan, India, Iran and Australia qualifies for Kabaddi WC semi-finals
LAHORE - Pakistan, India, Iran and Australia have reached the semi-finals of the Kabaddi World Cup 2020.

According to details, both the semi-finals will be played on Saturday (15th February, 2020) at Punjab Stadium in Lahore.

Meanwhile, two more matches will be played today (14th February 2020) at Zahoor Elahi Stadium in Gujrat.

Australia will play against Kenya in the first match while India will face England in the second match of the Kabaddi World Cup 2020.

