Bali tour gets expensive as tourist tax comes into force

03:36 PM | 14 Feb, 2024
JAKARTA - The planned tourist tax for those visiting Indonesia's Bali region has come into force from Wednesday.

The Indonesian authorities have imposed a 150,000 rupiah ($10) tax on incoming tourists to preserve the island’s rich culture. The tax does not extend to other regions of Indonesia and is restricted to Bali only.

During a ceremony on February 12th, it was emphasized by Bali's acting governor Sang Made Mahendra Jaya that this levy is aimed at the protection of the culture and the environment in Bali.

Tourists can easily pay the fee through the LOVE BALI website or mobile app for simplified payment besdes payment facilities set up at various arrival points like airports and seaports for those who prefer not to pay online.

Simultaneously, tourists will need to provide essential details such as passport number, full name, email address, and arrival date and upon successful payment, tourists will receive a tax voucher with a QR code, serving as proof of payment at designated checkpoints at Denpasar Airport or Benoa Harbour.

It is to be mentioned that every time a tourist enters Bali, they will have to pay the tax with no exemption even for children.

Confirming the tax last year, Governor I Wayan Koster had explained that the fee will be a one-time payment for foreign tourists visiting Bali and must be paid electronically and will be applicable to international tourists arriving in Bali from abroad or other parts of Indonesia. Interestingly, domestic Indonesian tourists will be exempt from this levy.

When asked if the new tax would deter visitors from touring the destination, Koster negated the perception and said authorities did not believe numbers would reduce.

"It's not a problem. We will use it for the environment, culture and we will build better quality infrastructure, so traveling to Bali will be more comfortable and safe," he told reporters.

“This effort requires cooperation, participation, and mutual cooperation between the Government, Regional Governments, tourism actors, and foreign tourists,” Koster added.

Bali is also cracking down on rowdy visitors after a series of incidents that included acts of disrespect to the predominantly Hindu island's culture surfaced.

Bali remains a favorite spot for partygoers and the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) reported tourist arrivals to the island in March 2023 as 370,832 visits which is 14.59% increase compared to February 2023.

The tourism tax is being imposed across the world in multiple cities. Recently, Manchester became the first UK city to impose a tourist tax and everyone who stays in a city center hotel or holiday apartment has to pay £1 per night, per room. Officially called the ‘City Visitor Charge’, it is hoped that it will raise £ 3 million a year.

