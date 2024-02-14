Search

ad
Immigration

Canada registers record-breaking Permanent Residents in 2023 as immigration soars

Web Desk
03:56 PM | 14 Feb, 2024
Canada registers record-breaking Permanent Residents in 2023 as immigration soars

TORONTO - The government of Canada made another record as it registered the highest number of Permanent Residents last year.

According to the statistics, the country registered 471,550 new Permanent Residents (PRs), up from the previous year's 437,600. 

Interestingly, the influx even surpassed the target set in the Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025, solidifying the country's image as a pro-immigration destination for foreigners. 

The new numbers related to immigration are 1.4 percent greater than the goal of 465,000 new permanent residents outlined in Ottawa’s Immigration Levels Plan for 2023 – 2025 and bodes well for all the foreign workers who wish to settle in the country.

“Following the trajectory of the 2023 – 2025 plan, Canada aims to welcome 485,000 new permanent residents in 2024, 500,000 in 2025 and plateau at 500,000 in 2026,” highlighted the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada on its website.

“This plan prioritizes economic growth, and supports family reunification while responding to humanitarian crises and recognizing the rapid growth in immigration in recent years,” it said.

Although the whole of the country is popular with aspiring immigrants, Ontario was the most popular destination for newcomers in 2023 with 206,720 of them choosing to immigrate there.

It bears mentioning that Canada has always been seen as a pro-immigration country for multiple reasons including economic growth, demographic imperatives and talent search strategy.

In a piece of earlier news, it was also revealed that the country welcomed a record number of immigrants in 2022.
 
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) had disclosed in 2022 that it hit target of 431,645 new permanent residents and surpassed 2021 numbers. Before setting a new record for entrants in 2021, the last time Canada allowed such a large number of newcomers was in 1913.

Canada had set a new goal to bring in 465,000 new permanent residents in 2023, 485,000 in 2024 and 500,000 in 2025. At present, Immigrants account for 36% of physicians, 33% business owners with paid staff, and 41% of engineers. 

The population of Canada hovers around 38 million and each year, it receives citizenship requests from people from across the world due to social safety net, and better healthcare amongst other factors.

The only 'anti-immigration' measure in this regard is a cap on the arrival of international students as the country has announced to limit their arrival by 35 percent due to multiple issues including housing, health care, and other services.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

03:56 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Canada registers record-breaking Permanent Residents in 2023 as ...

03:36 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Bali tour gets expensive as tourist tax comes into force

02:36 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Sweden probes officer for selling residence, work permits: Details ...

02:17 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

US announces renewals of H-1B visas without leaving country: Details ...

10:45 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Thailand pushes for visa-free travel to Schengen countries but ...

10:31 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Can women perform Hajj without Mehram? Saudi Arabia clarifies ...

Immigration

09:27 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Pilgrims can't carry these items inside Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia

04:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Hajj training begins across Pakistan: Details inside

09:15 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Fee on remittances from UAE to increase by 15 percent

09:05 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Greece confirms increasing Golden Visa investment requirement: ...

03:41 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Man who flew to New York from London without passport arrested again

11:17 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Israel denies visa to UN activist as atrocities in Gaza continue

Advertisement

Latest

04:28 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

'Program war gaya': Why is PML-N angry with the ride-sharing company Careem?

Gold & Silver Rate

03:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.4
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.08 751.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.43 916.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.67 733.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 318.94 321.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 14 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 14th Feb 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: