Search

ad
Lifestyle

Ali Zafar breaks silence on the Meesha Shafi controversy

Web Desk
04:08 PM | 14 Feb, 2024
Ali Zafar breaks silence on the Meesha Shafi controversy
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)

Renowned Pakistani singer, Ali Zafar, recently disclosed that he found himself compelled to seek assistance from an Indian journalist amidst allegations of harassment. The controversy unfolded in April 2018 when fellow singer Meesha Shafi accused Ali Zafar of sexual harassment, alleging that the incidents occurred when she had recently become a mother.

The ensuing legal battle between the two has extended over several years, with the case still awaiting resolution. Notably, Meesha Shafi has since relocated to Canada. Zafar, in response to the accusations, asserted that he had been threatened before making counter-allegations, claiming that Meesha Shafi pursued Canadian citizenship.

In a podcast with Ahmed Ali Butt, he expressed frustration at the media's rush to report against him without understanding his side of the story. He recounted how, on the day of the accusations, his mother was in tears the following day. The repercussions of the allegations impacted not only him but also his family, including his mother, wife, children, and in-laws, who faced hardships as a result. During that challenging time, Zafar felt isolated, with people unwilling to consider his perspective, and treating him as an adversary for years.

The singer suggested that he perceived opposition possibly due to his gender and lamented that the Pakistani media disseminated news without taking a neutral stance. Social media, too, became a platform where he was prematurely declared guilty. Ali Zafar pointed out that he was aware of the reasons behind the accusations from the outset and aimed to unveil the truth through the legal system. However, despite his hopes, the legal proceedings extended for years without the truth emerging, as he continued to emphasize that he had been previously threatened.

Reflecting on this tumultuous period, his mother faced criticism for her son's actions. Towards the end of the interview, he disclosed turning to an Indian journalist affiliated with 'India Today' to present his side of the story, sharing evidence. This move prompted other media outlets to reconsider their perspectives and examine the other side of the narrative.

On ignoring Indian tabloids: Ali Zafar shares Bollywood journey

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

04:15 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Bollywood legend Dharmendra showers love on Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan

04:08 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Ali Zafar breaks silence on the Meesha Shafi controversy

03:57 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

From Bollywood to Lollywood: Stars shower love on Valentine's Day

03:32 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Hira Mani's new dance video goes viral

03:22 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Alizeh Shah exudes Hollywood glamour in latest Valentine's photosoot

12:18 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Qawali night pictures of Jannat Mirza's sister go viral

Lifestyle

10:59 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

'Dua-e-Khair' adds to pre-wedding festivities as Jannat Mirza’s ...

01:05 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Hania Aamir turns 27, calls Indian rapper Badshah “partner in ...

03:38 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Mommy to be? Mahira Khan sparks pregnancy rumors

10:35 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Ushna Shah hosts star-studded birthday bash brimming with love, ...

11:34 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Shiraz Uppal's son Haadi ties the knot in Birmingham

09:02 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Osman Khalid Butt turns 38, celebs pour in wishes

Advertisement

Latest

08:11 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

When will election for new PM be held in Pakistan?

Gold & Silver Rate

03:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.4
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.08 751.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.43 916.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.67 733.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 318.94 321.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 14 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 14th Feb 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: