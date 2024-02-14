Ali Zafar breaks silence on the Meesha Shafi controversy

Renowned Pakistani singer, Ali Zafar, recently disclosed that he found himself compelled to seek assistance from an Indian journalist amidst allegations of harassment. The controversy unfolded in April 2018 when fellow singer Meesha Shafi accused Ali Zafar of sexual harassment, alleging that the incidents occurred when she had recently become a mother.

The ensuing legal battle between the two has extended over several years, with the case still awaiting resolution. Notably, Meesha Shafi has since relocated to Canada. Zafar, in response to the accusations, asserted that he had been threatened before making counter-allegations, claiming that Meesha Shafi pursued Canadian citizenship.

In a podcast with Ahmed Ali Butt, he expressed frustration at the media's rush to report against him without understanding his side of the story. He recounted how, on the day of the accusations, his mother was in tears the following day. The repercussions of the allegations impacted not only him but also his family, including his mother, wife, children, and in-laws, who faced hardships as a result. During that challenging time, Zafar felt isolated, with people unwilling to consider his perspective, and treating him as an adversary for years.

The singer suggested that he perceived opposition possibly due to his gender and lamented that the Pakistani media disseminated news without taking a neutral stance. Social media, too, became a platform where he was prematurely declared guilty. Ali Zafar pointed out that he was aware of the reasons behind the accusations from the outset and aimed to unveil the truth through the legal system. However, despite his hopes, the legal proceedings extended for years without the truth emerging, as he continued to emphasize that he had been previously threatened.

Reflecting on this tumultuous period, his mother faced criticism for her son's actions. Towards the end of the interview, he disclosed turning to an Indian journalist affiliated with 'India Today' to present his side of the story, sharing evidence. This move prompted other media outlets to reconsider their perspectives and examine the other side of the narrative.