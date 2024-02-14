Search

Bollywood legend Dharmendra showers love on Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan

Web Desk
04:15 PM | 14 Feb, 2024
Bollywood legend Dharmendra showers love on Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan
Source: Dharmendra / Ahsan Khan (Instagram)

A heartwarming video message from legendary Indian actor Dharmendra to Pakistani heartthrob Ahsan Khan has gone viral on social media, melting hearts and bridging cultural divides.

The video showcases Dharmendra, fondly known as "Veeru" from the iconic film "Sholay," sending his best wishes to Ahsan and his family. This gesture transcends political boundaries and highlights the deep-rooted cultural connection shared by artists across India and Pakistan.

Dharmendra, a veteran actor with multiple prestigious awards, showered Ahsan with praise, stating, "Never underestimate yourself, artists are always emotional." He further expressed his desire for Ahsan's continued success and sent blessings to his family.

Ahsan, touched by the gesture, shared the video on his social media with heartfelt gratitude. He called Dharmendra "a very good person" and confessed his admiration for the legendary actor's iconic "Sholay" character.

The video has garnered immense love and appreciation from netizens on both sides of the border. 

On the acting front, Khan was recently seen in Sukoon, Maryam Periera, Aangan, Shahrukh Ki Saliyan, Qissa Meherbano Ka, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Meray Humnasheen, and Fraud to name a few.

Bollywood meets Lollywood: Mumtaz, Resham dance together at Ahsan Khan's place

