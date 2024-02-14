Search

ad
Lifestyle

From Bollywood to Lollywood: Stars shower love on Valentine's Day

Web Desk
03:57 PM | 14 Feb, 2024
From Bollywood to Lollywood: Stars shower love on Valentine's Day
Source: Instagram

Valentine's Day dawned, bathed in the warm glow of love as celebrities took to social media, igniting the air with heartwarming expressions of affection for their significant others. While some may lament the single life, these stars embraced the spirit of love with open arms, offering their fans a delightful glimpse into their romantic celebrations.

Ushna Shah took to Instagram, sharing sweet pictures with her husband, Hamza Amin accompanied by a touching caption, "You plus me, it equals better math Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever, thank you for a beautiful birthday, thank you for a beautiful life @hamza.amin87"

Aiman Khan kept it subtle yet elegant, posting a picture of stunning roses on her Instagram Story, tagging her husband Muneeb Butt. This simple gesture resonated with the unspoken language of love, adding a touch of romance to their Valentine's Day.

Bollywood star Bipasha Basu shared a cozy picture with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, on Instagram. With the caption, "My Valentine forever," she sent warm wishes to fans, showcasing their timeless love through a close-up filled with unspoken affection.

Nadia Hussain embarked on a heartwarming journey down memory lane, sharing a vintage photograph on Instagram. Dressed in identical blue outfits, she and her "forever Valentine" radiated timeless love, reminding everyone of their enduring bond.

Sunita Marshall curated a delightful video collage on Instagram, showcasing endearing moments shared with Hassan Ahmed. Filled with loving glances and joyful dances, the compilation beautifully captured the essence of their cherished connection.

Ali Ansari also showered some love on Saboor Aly "Happy Valentine's Day Sweetheart Celebrating love, laughter, and happily ever after!"

Hiba Qadir also shared the cutest edit of herself and her husband Arez Ahmed with the caption "Here is to Us for our beautiful, wild, creative, weird, passionate, adventurous time of togetherness  I wish we stay as crazy as we are or may be more than this … To many more ahead With loads of love to the love of my life @imarezahmed "

Anzela Abbasi flaunted a stunning bouquet of glitter-dusted roses and a decadent assortment of chocolates on her Instagram story, compliments of her hubby Tashfeen Ansari.

In her last story she posted a video with the caption "Idk what I did to deserve you. You Beautiful Boy. Happy Valentine's Day."

However, in the spirit of Valentine's, Hania Aamir and Yashma Gill celebrated their own version of Galentines. Taking to Instagram, Gill posted the cutest photo dump and thanked Hania Aamir for the surprise flowers and teddy bear. " Iz a PRE VALENTINE Shukraaan @haniaheheofficial miss Farrii and miss amnaaaa"

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

03:57 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

From Bollywood to Lollywood: Stars shower love on Valentine's Day

03:32 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Hira Mani's new dance video goes viral

03:22 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Alizeh Shah exudes Hollywood glamour in latest Valentine's photosoot

12:18 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Qawali night pictures of Jannat Mirza's sister go viral

01:49 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

'Actors are self obsessed, I won't marry one,' Sonya Hussyn shares ...

11:56 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Abrar-ul-Haq's new song 'Rano From Chandigarh' is winning ...

Lifestyle

10:59 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

'Dua-e-Khair' adds to pre-wedding festivities as Jannat Mirza’s ...

01:05 AM | 13 Feb, 2024

Hania Aamir turns 27, calls Indian rapper Badshah “partner in ...

03:38 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Mommy to be? Mahira Khan sparks pregnancy rumors

10:35 PM | 12 Feb, 2024

Ushna Shah hosts star-studded birthday bash brimming with love, ...

09:02 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Osman Khalid Butt turns 38, celebs pour in wishes

11:34 PM | 13 Feb, 2024

Shiraz Uppal's son Haadi ties the knot in Birmingham

Advertisement

Latest

06:08 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Future Fest announces Pakistan's biggest shopping expo on the last 10 days of Ramadan

Gold & Silver Rate

03:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.4
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.08 751.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.43 916.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.67 733.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 318.94 321.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 14 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 14th Feb 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: