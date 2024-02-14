From Bollywood to Lollywood: Stars shower love on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day dawned, bathed in the warm glow of love as celebrities took to social media, igniting the air with heartwarming expressions of affection for their significant others. While some may lament the single life, these stars embraced the spirit of love with open arms, offering their fans a delightful glimpse into their romantic celebrations.

Ushna Shah took to Instagram, sharing sweet pictures with her husband, Hamza Amin accompanied by a touching caption, "You plus me, it equals better math Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever, thank you for a beautiful birthday, thank you for a beautiful life @hamza.amin87"

Aiman Khan kept it subtle yet elegant, posting a picture of stunning roses on her Instagram Story, tagging her husband Muneeb Butt. This simple gesture resonated with the unspoken language of love, adding a touch of romance to their Valentine's Day.

Bollywood star Bipasha Basu shared a cozy picture with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, on Instagram. With the caption, "My Valentine forever," she sent warm wishes to fans, showcasing their timeless love through a close-up filled with unspoken affection.

Nadia Hussain embarked on a heartwarming journey down memory lane, sharing a vintage photograph on Instagram. Dressed in identical blue outfits, she and her "forever Valentine" radiated timeless love, reminding everyone of their enduring bond.

Sunita Marshall curated a delightful video collage on Instagram, showcasing endearing moments shared with Hassan Ahmed. Filled with loving glances and joyful dances, the compilation beautifully captured the essence of their cherished connection.

Ali Ansari also showered some love on Saboor Aly "Happy Valentine's Day Sweetheart Celebrating love, laughter, and happily ever after!"

Hiba Qadir also shared the cutest edit of herself and her husband Arez Ahmed with the caption "Here is to Us for our beautiful, wild, creative, weird, passionate, adventurous time of togetherness I wish we stay as crazy as we are or may be more than this … To many more ahead With loads of love to the love of my life @imarezahmed "

Anzela Abbasi flaunted a stunning bouquet of glitter-dusted roses and a decadent assortment of chocolates on her Instagram story, compliments of her hubby Tashfeen Ansari.

In her last story she posted a video with the caption "Idk what I did to deserve you. You Beautiful Boy. Happy Valentine's Day."

However, in the spirit of Valentine's, Hania Aamir and Yashma Gill celebrated their own version of Galentines. Taking to Instagram, Gill posted the cutest photo dump and thanked Hania Aamir for the surprise flowers and teddy bear. " Iz a PRE VALENTINE Shukraaan @haniaheheofficial miss Farrii and miss amnaaaa"