Butt Karahi, Bashir Darul Mahi among Lahore's famous eateries sealed by PFA
Web Desk
06:58 PM | 14 Jan, 2020
LAHORE – Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed four famous restaurants in Lahore over non-compliance with set quality standards.

Two other food outlets were fined and four hotels were issued warning in the inspection drive, which was led by DG PFA.

Butt Karahi, one of the hotels famous for desi dishes, was sealed due to poor cleanliness and presence of insects in Lakshmi Chowk.

Bashir Darul Mahi, a well known fried fish outlet, was sealed for using poor products, while Pak Asia Restaurant was sealed due to poor hygiene and substandard spices.

The PFA also sealed Dera Fazl e Haq for storing food items in wash rooms and poor atmosphere.

The provincial food authority also imposed fine of Nadeem Buffet for failing to produce medical certificates of its employees while a café was also slapped fine.

The DG has issued warning to four other restaurants. He said that all food outlets will have to follow the rules set by the PFA to ensure hygienic food for people.

