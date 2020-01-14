Corps Commanders’ Conference: Pakistan Army warns India from provocative behaviour

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army has warned Indian military leadership that its repeated provocative statements could have implications on regional peace and stability.

The remarks were made during Corps Commanders' Conference presided by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Tuesday, said DG ISPR.

“Taking account of repeated provocative statements of Indian military leadership regarding aggression against Pakistan, forum termed it as an irresponsible rhetoric with implications on regional peace and stability,” the statement said.

India’s newly appointed army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday said that Indian army would take steps to occupy Azad Jammu and Kashmir if the government gave a nod for it. Earlier this month, the same military man had threatened to launch preeptive strikes in Pakistan.

COAS Bajwa in today’s statement said: "Pakistan is one of the lead participations with significant contributions towards peace and stability efforts in the region. We shall continue to play our responsible and positive role towards this end without compromising national security and defence of the motherland at whatever cost", COAS.

The conference reviewed geo strategic, regional and national security environment and discussed internal security, situation along borders, Line of Control (LOC) and Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).

“Forum reviewed evolving security situation in the Middle East with reference to US-Iran stand off and its implications on regional peace and stability,” it added.