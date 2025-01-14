Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PM orders investigation into misleading PIA Paris flight advertisement

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an investigation into the advertisement regarding the launch of PIA flights to Paris.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar during a Senate session.

During the Senate meeting, in the context of privatizing the national airline, Senator Sherry Rehman raised a point of order, asking whether the privatization plan of PIA had been canceled or was still progressing. She highlighted that out of PIA’s 34 planes, only 19 are operational, while the rest remain grounded.

Sherry Rehman also criticized the advertisement regarding the return of PIA flights to Paris, calling it embarrassing. She questioned which advertising agency was responsible and which official approved the ad.

Senator Ishaq Dar confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered an investigation into the misleading advertisement, which gave the false impression of a PIA aircraft near the Eiffel Tower with the message “We Are Coming.”

Ishaq Dar also mentioned that a statement by former Minister Sarwar Khan led to a ban on PIA aircraft in Europe, the UK, and the US, as it was claimed that Pakistani pilots were fraudulent. He added that the PDM government had formed a committee to address this issue, and after the return of the PML-N government, work resumed. He also noted that the European Union had lifted the ban on PIA.

Ishaq Dar further stated that 22 of PIA’s planes are operational, and 11 are under repair. He confirmed that PIA will be privatized and that it would be better for Pakistan’s corporate sector to take over the airline. He added that privatization efforts are progressing quickly.

The Deputy Prime Minister also mentioned that efforts are underway to restore PIA flights to the UK, with a team expected to arrive by the end of January. He expressed hope that flights to the UK would resume by March or April. Dar emphasized that diplomatic efforts are ongoing, and that the former minister’s statement caused a loss of 87 billion rupees annually. He further mentioned that the Cabinet has decided that an inquiry should be conducted regarding the statement about PIA, as it also harmed Pakistani pilots.

