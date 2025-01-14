Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 14 January 2025 – Latest Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs279,300 per tola and Rs239,455 for 10 grams on January 14 2025 Tuesday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,785 per tola, 21 Karat 247,012 and 18 Karat at 211,725.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 14 January 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs279,300 10 Grams Rs239,455

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad