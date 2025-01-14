Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 14 January 2025 – Latest Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs279,300 per tola and Rs239,455 for 10 grams on January 14 2025 Tuesday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,785 per tola, 21 Karat 247,012 and 18 Karat at 211,725.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 14 January 2025 

Gold Type New Price
Tola Rs279,300
10 Grams Rs239,455

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs279,300 Rs239,455
Islamabad Rs279,300 Rs239,455
Lahore Rs279,300 Rs239,455
Multan Rs279,300 Rs239,455
Peshawar Rs279,300 Rs239,455

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 14 January 2025

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 14 January 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.95 280.4
Euro EUR 285.75 288.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.7 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.05 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 171.75 174
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.85 745.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.1 196.5
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 38.08 38.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897.25 906.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.28 61.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 152.73 154.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 23.97 24.27
Omani Riyal OMR 722.25 730.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
   

