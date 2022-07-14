Iman Vellani wears Pakistani brand in 'Ms Marvel' finale

Ms Marvel's finale has been released and the internet is roaring with applause and compliments for the latest emotionally satisfying yet spectacular final episode.

While the performances and storyline are top-notch, fans are loving the apt representation showcased in the show. Now, fans were thrilled when Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan played by Iman Vellani wore a shirt by the Pakistani brand, Rastah. The shirt article is named Pink Eyes Can’t See patch t-shirt.

The artwork designer, Inzer, shared clips from the episode and wrote that she was ecstatic when she saw the shirt on Kamala Khan.

The show depicts Imaan Vellani as an American-Pakistani superhero from an immigrant Muslim family. It presents MCU’s first Muslim superhero and revolves around Kamala Khan, a New Jersey teen who is a major fan of Captain Marvel.

The cast includes Aramis Knight, Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Mohan Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Bucha, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Travina Springer, Laurel Marsden, Laith Nakli, Khan and Azhra Usman.