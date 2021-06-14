Covid-19 infects 1,019, kills 34 in a day: NCOC

ISLAMABAD – At least 34 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,019 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 21,723 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 942,189.

Statistics 14 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 39,214

Positive Cases: 1019

Positivity % : 2.59%

Deaths : 34 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 14, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,549 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 878,740. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 41,726, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 percent.

At least 328,184 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 344,065 in Punjab 136,074 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,139 in Islamabad, 26,232 in Balochistan, 19,783 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,712 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,516 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,243 in Sindh, 4,224 in KP, 772 in Islamabad, 566 in Azad Kashmir, 294 in Balochistan, and 108 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 39,214 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 13,857,250 since the first case was reported.