Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 March 2021
08:45 AM | 14 Mar, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 101,700 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 87,200 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs 79,930 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 93,225 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 101,700
|PKR 1,530
|Karachi
|PKR 101,700
|PKR 1,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 101,700
|PKR 1,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 101,700
|PKR 1,530
|Quetta
|PKR 101,700
|PKR 1,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 101,700
|PKR 1,530
|Attock
|PKR 101,700
|PKR 1,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 101,700
|PKR 1,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 101,700
|PKR 1,530
|Multan
|PKR 101,700
|PKR 1,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 101,700
|PKR 1,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 101,700
|PKR 1,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 101,700
|PKR 1,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 101,700
|PKR 1,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 101,700
|PKR 1,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 101,700
|PKR 1,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 101,700
|PKR 1,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 101,700
|PKR 1,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 101,700
|PKR 1,530
- Why is Hareem Shah ‘crying’ in her latest viral clip? (VIDEO)11:33 AM | 14 Mar, 2021
- Petrol prices likely to increase by Rs6 per litre11:05 AM | 14 Mar, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-14-Updated ...10:40 AM | 14 Mar, 2021
- New Zealand’s PM reiterates support for Muslims as world marks 2 ...10:09 AM | 14 Mar, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,664 new cases, 32 deaths09:25 AM | 14 Mar, 2021
New video of UoL lovebirds emerges after public proposal
08:14 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
- Mawra Hocane breaks silence on Aiman Khan’s remarks07:20 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
- 'Major missing' – Alia Bhatt shares never-seen-before pic with beau ...04:40 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
- Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Mehar Bano’s stance on homosexuality goes ...06:34 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021