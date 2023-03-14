Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend begins shooting of her Netflix show in Saudi Arabia

When it comes to global fashion icons, Georgina Rodríguez — football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's partner-cum-girlfriend — has a separate league. The 29-year-old, whose rise to international stardom sounds more like a fairytale comes true, often shows off her expensive designer couture that make her worthy of such a miracle.

While Ronaldo and his baby mama are currently in Saudia Arabia for his football club, the latter is making a name for herself too with a Netflix series, and the shooting has begun already.

Sharing a carousel of pictures with her 47 million followers on Instagram from her shoot day, Rodríguez flaunted her curves in a single-piece, figure-hugging, vibrant red dress with a sweetheart neckline. To complement the simple-yet-striking dress, the diva opted for a multicolored scarf that served both as an accessory and a headscarf.

For her luxurious accessories, Rodríguez carried a rare Hermès Birkin 25 with a Bordeaux shiny finish created with Niloticus Crocodile and gold hardware, a Rolex watch with Roman Diamond Dial in yellow gold, and a huge diamond ring.

Rodriguez's documentary titled “I Am Georgina” or 'Soy Georgina,' revolves around her life in the Middle East. The show will air on March 24 while the teaser has been released.

The 38-year-old Portuguese football player is settling in Saudi Arabia to play for football team, Al-Nassr, along with his children and girlfriend.