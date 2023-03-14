Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend begins shooting of her Netflix show in Saudi Arabia

When it comes to global fashion icons, Georgina Rodríguez — football legend Cristiano Ronaldo's partner-cum-girlfriend — has a separate league. The 29-year-old, whose rise to international stardom sounds more like a fairytale comes true, often shows off her expensive designer couture that make her worthy of such a miracle.
While Ronaldo and his baby mama are currently in Saudia Arabia for his football club, the latter is making a name for herself too with a Netflix series, and the shooting has begun already.
Sharing a carousel of pictures with her 47 million followers on Instagram from her shoot day, Rodríguez flaunted her curves in a single-piece, figure-hugging, vibrant red dress with a sweetheart neckline. To complement the simple-yet-striking dress, the diva opted for a multicolored scarf that served both as an accessory and a headscarf.
For her luxurious accessories, Rodríguez carried a rare Hermès Birkin 25 with a Bordeaux shiny finish created with Niloticus Crocodile and gold hardware, a Rolex watch with Roman Diamond Dial in yellow gold, and a huge diamond ring.
Rodriguez's documentary titled “I Am Georgina” or 'Soy Georgina,' revolves around her life in the Middle East. The show will air on March 24 while the teaser has been released.
The 38-year-old Portuguese football player is settling in Saudi Arabia to play for football team, Al-Nassr, along with his children and girlfriend.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 14, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|338.6
|342
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.23
|26.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 200,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,400
|PKR 2,170
