Senate resolution appreciates Chinese support to Pakistan over coronavirus

ISLAMABAD – The Senate passed a unanimous resolution expressing deep appreciation to China for its strong support and timely assistance to Pakistan during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Radio Pakistan said in a report.

The resolution, moved by leader of the Opposition Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, said China’s support has helped Pakistan to combat COVID-19 by protecting our people, saving our lives, as well as providing our health workers with testing kits, protective gears, and ventilators at a time when these were badly need plus sending medical teams, which are still coming.

Senate also rejects the baseless propaganda against China from certain quarters, which stems from geo-political rivalry and more an attempt to divert world attention from their own internal failings.

The Senate feels that this resolution, just prior to May 21, which marks the 69th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China on May 21, 1951, is an auspicious occasion to celebrate the resilience of our time tested friendship, which is evident from China’s consistent support to Pakistan on Kashmir, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and now on COVID-19.

Earlier, resuming discussion on Covid-19 in the upper house of Parliament, the lawmakers called for evolving a uniformed policy to deal with the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Siraj-ul-Haq said coronavirus tests should be conducted free of cost and laboratories should be established at far flung areas. He said a common strategy is need of the hour to combat coronavirus.

Senator Usman Khan Kakar said protection gears for doctors, nurses, and other paramedics should be provided on priority basis. He feared that cases of Coronavirus will increase in Balochistan in days to come if proper measures are not taken. He said testing facilities should be extended to far flung areas of Balochistan.

Rubina Khalid said Personal Protection Equipment for doctors and other frontline health workers are not being provided in sufficient number in Peshawar, and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said PPEs should immediately be provided to doctors and health workers. She said those health workers, who lost their lives in fight against Coronavirus, should be declared as national heroes.

Rehman Malik said the virus pandemic should not be made a platform for any kind of political wrangling. He said free of cost tests of the poor people to diagnose presence of Coronavirus should be ensured. He said since the Coronavirus outbreak has been declared as pandemic, world financial bodies like International Monetary Fund should right off loans of the poor people.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan emphasised on adopting technical approach to deal with the pandemic instead of hurling accusations on the government. He said people should also follow precautionary measures, while going for Eid shopping. He said the government has given the biggest ever relief package in the history of Pakistan to support deserving families. He said the government is ready to accept positive proposals from the opposition in fighting the pandemic.

Senator Aurangzeb said the government should provide Personal Protection Equipment and other facilities to health workers, who are the frontline soldiers in fight against the contagion. He said also demanded of the government for early repatriation of stranded Pakistanis in various countries.

Mian Ateeq said problems of common Pakistanis should be resolved under a collective vision. He said in the time of digital world, students and other people were doing their academic and business work through internet in the wake of COVID-19. He urged the government to withdraw duty on import of laptops and other digital goods so that students and business people can continue their activities, while maintaining social distance.

Mushahidullah Khan said the government should have created a national consensus on fighting this pandemic. He said, unfortunately, the government rejected offers of cooperation from opposition leaders Shahbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said the government created Tiger Force instead of seeking cooperation from the opposition as a joint strategy.

The session is being held under strict adherence of health guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure safety of the members and the Assembly staff.