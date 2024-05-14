US pledges continued support to Pakistan in fight against TTP, Daesh

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, and United States have reaffirmed to advance counter-terrorism cooperation and joint efforts against terror outfits like TTP and IS-K.

Islamabad and Washington are looking to enhance regional and global security and stability. In a joint statement released following the Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Dialogue on May 10, the two allies highlighted their collaboration in addressing critical security challenges, including the threats posed by terrorist organizations such as Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K).

The dialogue focused on the counterterrorism landscape in the region, emphasising areas of mutual interest. The two nations stressed the importance of expanding counterterrorism collaboration and capacity building, including sharing technical expertise, best practices, and providing border security infrastructure and training.

Washington highlighted its training of over 300 police and frontline responders since the last dialogue in March 2023.

The statement noted that a partnership to counter IS-K, TTP, and other terrorist organizations would enhance regional security and serve as a model of bilateral and regional cooperation against transnational terrorism threats. Both governments committed to increasing communication and continuing collaboration to detect and deter violent extremism through comprehensive government approaches.

The last meeting between Pakistan and US occurred in March last year, where they reiterated their resolve to address the common threat of terrorism.

The development comes as KP and Balochistan saw uptick in terror attacks after end of TTP's ceasefire with then government. The country of 240 million witnessed a record six-year high of 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023.









