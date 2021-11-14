Stage actor Sheeza Butt escapes murder bid in Lahore
Share
LAHORE – Pakistani stage actor Sheeza Butt has escaped unharmed after unidentified attackers opened fire on her vehicle on Saturday.
Reports in local media said Butt, a famous name in Lahore’s stage artists, was on her way to her house in Naseerabad from Mall Road when attackers ambushed her car.
Five bullets were fired at the four-wheeler while no casualties were reported from the firing.
Meanwhile, local police have lodged a case against Abdul Qadir and two unidentified accused on the complaint of Sheeza’s brother, Rashid Ali.
Furthermore, Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed Dev also took the notice of the assassination attempt and ordered the immediate arrest of the accused.
Extortionists attack stage dancer Saba ... 03:18 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
LAHORE – Stage dancer Saba Chaudhry was attacked in Lahore as extortionists opened fire at her residence for not ...
Stage performers often get attacked, Saba Chaudhry also escaped an assassination bid in Lahore as extortionists opened fire at her residence back in August.
- Stage actor Sheeza Butt escapes murder bid in Lahore02:18 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan allows two Afghan airlines to operate Islamabad-Kabul flights01:49 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Babar Azam’s heartfelt response to ‘future captain’ left fans ...01:18 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Afghan FM Muttaqi says Taliban mediating between Pakistan, TTP12:57 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- 4 including son of senior journalist arrested for harassing Islamabad ...12:21 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Wedding photos of First Lady Bushra Bibi’s daughter go viral06:45 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
- Sheheryar Munawar opens up about viral picture with Deepika Padukone08:05 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
- ‘Kusu Kusu’ - Nora Fatehi’s latest item number smashes ...04:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021