Pakistan Army soldier, two civilians martyred in second D.I. Khan oil firm attack

PESHAWAR – Pakistan is reeling after sharp uptick in terror incidents, and the latest incident occurred in Dera Ismail Khan, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, west of the Indus River.

This is the second terror attack on oil company in the Darazinda region of Dera Ismail Khan district in a week's time, as convoy of a private company engaged in a local development project comes under attack by militants.

Army’s media wing ISPR said during the fresh attack, two civilians, who were employees of the company, embraced martyrdom. The deceased are identified as 35-year-old Muhammad Faisal and 29-year-old Asif Kamran, both residents of the Karak region.

Besides two civilians, Sepoy Syed Muhammad Shaheen Shah, a soldier who was deployed for the project's security, succumbed to the attack and embraced martyrdom.

The military’s media wing said armed forces initiated a sanitisation operation in the affected area to eradicate any remaining terrorist elements.

Army reiterates commitment to eliminating the menace of terrorism and pledges to continue supporting the economic progress of the area.