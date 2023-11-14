  

Pakistani court suspends media regulators' ban against airing Imran Khan's speeches

09:42 AM | 14 Nov, 2023
Pakistani court suspends media regulators’ ban against airing Imran Khan’s speeches
KARACHI – Pakistan’s electronic media regulator PEMRA banned all TV channels from airing recorded or live speeches of former prime minister Imran Khan, and now Sindh High Court revoked the order of the media regulator.

Former prime minister, since removed from power criticised state institutions, with most of PTI chief’s criticism directed at military establishment, which forced the government to ban the outspoken politician.

After months of ban, Sindh High Court revoked the ban imposed by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against speeches made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

Justice Mehmood A. Khan of Sindh High Court heard the plea, he lamented absence of legal representative of federal government. PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Shaikh's advisor and PTI leader Barrister Ali Tahir represented PTI chief in the case.

PTI chairman’s counsel argued that PEMRA's order is not valid as it opposed other judgments of the court. The order also violates freedom of expression, he maintained.

The court later suspended PEMRA's order till further hearing.

In May this year, Pakistan's mainstream media regulator imposed a ban on airing former prime minister Imran Khan’s statements and speeches on May 31, 2023.

PEMRA maintained that Khan was levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity.

