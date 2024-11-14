By-Elections underway in 42 Sindh LG seats amid tight security

ISLAMABAD – By-elections for 42 local government seats across 26 districts in Sindh province is underway on Thursday, with polling set to continue until 5:00pm.

The by-elections are being held under strict security measures, particularly in Karachi and other major cities, which are home to a significant number of contested seats.

Details shared by electoral authorities said total of 388 candidates are competing for 42 seats, while 31 seats have been won unopposed. Four seats remain vacant due to candidates failing to meet the necessary documentation requirements.

In six districts, 85 candidates are vying for seats, while remaining 20 districts have 303 candidates in the running. The contested seats are distributed across several key regions. 10 seats are in Karachi, 5 in Hyderabad, 4 each in Nawabshah and Sukkur, 2 each in Tando Muhammad Khan and Sukkur, and 1 seat each in various districts including Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Nowshera Feroze, Mirpur Khas, Matiari, and Thatta.

274 polling stations have been formed across the country’s southeastern region, with 213 labeled as highly sensitive and 50 as sensitive. Security arrangements have been strengthened at these stations to ensure the elections are conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner.

These by-elections are crucial for the local governance structure in Sindh and are expected to have a significant impact on the region’s political landscape and future development initiatives.