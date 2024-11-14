Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Veena Malik marries again with UAE-based businessman?

KARACHI – Actor and TV show host Veena Malik made headlines with a new cryptic post with picture of herself donning a wedding dress.

‘Yeah Finally’, she captioned the post, and tagged Shahryar Chaudhry, as fans were quick to notice that Zindagi 50 50 got hitched again. The actor did not confirm whether the picture was related to an actual wedding or pre-wedding photoshoot.

Six years after her split, Malik appears to have found love again with Dubai based businessman Shahryar Chaudhry, who apparently remains a private figure. The actor also shared glimpses of their relationship on social media.

The 48-year-old mentioned meeting Shahryar during troubling period in her life when she was struggling with depression. Veena’s spiritual devotion and other qualities deeply impressed her, and she fell in love with him.

The actor also credits Shahryar with helping her rediscover love and happiness. With new buzz, fans are looking for more details about the wedding ceremony.

Veena Malik reveals over 70,000 marriage proposals received from around the world

