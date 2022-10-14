Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 October 2022
Web Desk
08:14 AM | 14 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 October 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs136,600 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 117,100. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 125,215.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore Rs136,600 Rs 1,550
Karachi Rs136,600 Rs 1,550
Islamabad Rs136,600 Rs 1,550
Peshawar Rs136,600 Rs 1,550
Quetta Rs136,600 Rs 1,550
Sialkot Rs136,600 Rs 1,550
Attock Rs136,600 Rs 1,550
Gujranwala Rs136,600 Rs 1,550
Jehlum Rs136,600 Rs 1,550
Multan Rs136,600 Rs 1,550
Bahawalpur Rs136,600 Rs 1,550
Gujrat Rs136,600 Rs 1,550
Nawabshah Rs136,600 Rs 1,550
Chakwal Rs136,600 Rs 1,550
Hyderabad Rs136,600 Rs 1,550
Nowshehra Rs136,600 Rs 1,550
Sargodha Rs136,600 Rs 1,550
Faisalabad Rs136,600 Rs 1,550
Mirpur Rs136,600 Rs 1,550

