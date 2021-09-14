Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz celebrate Kabir's Aqeeqah in style

The new parents in K-town Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have clearly mastered the art to pose for perfect family portraits with their little bundle of joy, Kabir.

Keeping their celebration fun and adorable, the celebrity couple hosted an Aqeeqah ceremony of their son Kabir, two months after his birth in July.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the Baandi actor shared an adorable photo where the trio re-creates an iconic scene from Disney's Lion King.

As Yasir Hussain and Iqra hold baby Kabir up in the air, they can be spotted beaming at their child.

"Lion King (home made)," Hussain hilariously captioned his post alongside the super cute family portrait.

Moreover, Yasir Hussain also explained the reason why he hasn't unveiled son Kabir's face.

"hehra kya dekhty ho dil mai utar kar dekho ......mai toh aaj tasweer laga doon bus bachy ki nani ne phasoori dali hui hai lol ", he hilariously captioned another picture while hiding little Kabir's face.

Earlier, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz welcomed their first child Kabir in July this year.

On the work front, Iqra's current on-air drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 is one of the most popular Pakistani dramas these days and has been setting top ratings.