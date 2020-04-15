Gold hits all-time high in Pakistan, crosses Rs100,000/tola mark amid coronavirus outbreak

KARACHI - The price of gold in Pakistan on Wednesday reached all-time high of Rs100,400 per tola as the world economy struggling due to coronavirus pandemic.

All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association's latest rate list showed a surge of Rs700/tola on Tuesday. Rate of 10-gram gold increased by Rs600 to Rs86,076.

In the international market, bullion price swelled to $1,721/ounce after witnessing $31 surge.

The local market, however, remained closed due to the lockdown imposed in the country to stem the spread of the infection in the country.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 5,988, according to government data, after recording more than 272 new cases on Wednesday.