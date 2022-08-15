Tiger Shroff addresses Disha Patani breakup rumours

Noor Fatima
11:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Tiger Shroff addresses Disha Patani breakup rumours
Source: File Photo
Share

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani became the talk of the town since the rumours of their breakup surfaced on the internet.

Amid the Tiger and Disha drama, another recent report revealed that the couple is very much together.

As per ETimes, Tiger was inquired about rumours of him dating Akansha Sharma, to which the actor replied, “It’s not true.” But there seems to be another angle to the story. It was reported that the two split when Disha asked for a commitment and Shroff couldn't keep up.

Recently, it was reported that the Baaghi 2 co-stars went through a rough breakup after a 6-year-long romance. The rumours on social media state that the Heropanti star is dating Akansha Sharma, who danced with him in the Casanova music video which was released in 2021. Before that, the duo also worked together on ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0’.

It is being said that Shroff and Sharma have been together but came closer after the former’s split with Disha Patani. However, the starlets have yet to confirm or deny the rumour mill's newest rumours officially.

Akansha started her career as a model and appeared in various advertisements alongside famous Indian stars such as Varun Dhawan and Mahesh Babu. She debuted in a South film named Trivikrama in 2020.

Tiger Shroff wants to meet Pakistani 10-year-old ... 04:50 PM | 23 May, 2022

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff is totally impressed with his Pakistani superfan who can replicate his dance moves to ...

Disha Patani sets internet on fire with new beach ... 07:28 PM | 5 Aug, 2022

Bollywood diva Disha Patani has never failed to look stunning with her girl-next-door looks, killer body and sizzling ...

More From This Category
Faysal Quraishi gives major fitness goals with ...
09:05 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Nauman Ijaz shows PDA for wife on her birthday
09:31 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Dananeer Mobeen's vivacious personality comes out ...
09:55 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Alia Bhatt gives fans a sneak peek into her ...
10:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Pakistani movie wins award at Indian Film ...
10:51 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Hania Aamir opens up about her struggle in the ...
07:36 PM | 15 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Faysal Quraishi gives major fitness goals with new shirtless picture
09:05 PM | 15 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr