Disha Patani sets internet on fire with new beach video
Web Desk
07:28 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
Disha Patani sets internet on fire with new beach video
Source: Instagram
Share

Bollywood diva Disha Patani has never failed to look stunning with her girl-next-door looks, killer body and sizzling aura.

Leaving the temperature soaring high, the Baaghi 2 actress shared an exquisite video of her roaming around on a beach and walking toward the waves.

Shared on her Instagram handle, the sizzling video shows Disha dressed in a white crop top with white denim shorts, looking breathtakingly gorgeous.

The 30-year-old starred alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the action-drama, which released on July 29. 

On the professional front, Disha will be next seen in with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the mega project Project K.

Tiger Shroff has the sweetest birthday wish for ... 02:43 PM | 14 Jun, 2022

Bollywood beauty Disha Patani has been showered with a plethora of birthday wishes and love by her friends, family, ...

More From This Category
Dr Rozina Karmaliani: First-ever Pakistani nurse ...
05:37 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
'Collaboration does not mean consent,' says ...
07:00 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
Ajay Devgan has the sweetest birthday wish for ...
04:40 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
Kareena Kapoor talks about ‘Koffee date’ with ...
06:35 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
Sania Mirza's new workout video goes viral
03:49 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
Faakhir Mehmood enthralls fans with melodious ...
02:50 PM | 5 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dr Rozina Karmaliani: First-ever Pakistani nurse makes it to American Academy of Nursing
05:37 PM | 5 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr