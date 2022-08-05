Disha Patani sets internet on fire with new beach video

Bollywood diva Disha Patani has never failed to look stunning with her girl-next-door looks, killer body and sizzling aura.

Leaving the temperature soaring high, the Baaghi 2 actress shared an exquisite video of her roaming around on a beach and walking toward the waves.

Shared on her Instagram handle, the sizzling video shows Disha dressed in a white crop top with white denim shorts, looking breathtakingly gorgeous.

The 30-year-old starred alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the action-drama, which released on July 29.

On the professional front, Disha will be next seen in with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the mega project Project K.