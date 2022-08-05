Disha Patani sets internet on fire with new beach video
Share
Bollywood diva Disha Patani has never failed to look stunning with her girl-next-door looks, killer body and sizzling aura.
Leaving the temperature soaring high, the Baaghi 2 actress shared an exquisite video of her roaming around on a beach and walking toward the waves.
Shared on her Instagram handle, the sizzling video shows Disha dressed in a white crop top with white denim shorts, looking breathtakingly gorgeous.
The 30-year-old starred alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the action-drama, which released on July 29.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the professional front, Disha will be next seen in with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the mega project Project K.
Tiger Shroff has the sweetest birthday wish for ... 02:43 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Bollywood beauty Disha Patani has been showered with a plethora of birthday wishes and love by her friends, family, ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Kareena Kapoor talks about ‘Koffee date’ with Aamir Khan06:35 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
- 'Literally down to Earth' – Shehnaaz Gill shares pictures from her ...06:05 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Dr Rozina Karmaliani: First-ever Pakistani nurse makes it to American ...05:37 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Ajay Devgan has the sweetest birthday wish for wife Kajol04:40 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022