Tiger Shroff has the sweetest birthday wish for lady love Disha Patani

Bollywood beauty Disha Patani has been showered with a plethora of birthday wishes and love by her friends, family, fellow celebrities and massive fan following.

The latest celebrity to jump onto the bandwagon is her rumoured beau, best friend and B-town's heartthrob Tiger Shroff.

Taking to Instagram, the Heropanti star wished the actress in the most adorable way and it’s too cute to handle. He shared a video where the duo can be spotted in their gym attire and jumping high up in the air.

Sharing this video, Tiger wrote, “Hope you fly even higher this year happy birthday action hero! Eatt yummyyy food today and kill itt.”

Meanwhile, Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff also wished Disha on her special day with a beautiful selfie and a heartwarming note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

On the professional front, Tiger was recently seen in Ahmed Khan's directorial Heropanti 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Disha also joined the cast of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's movie Project K.