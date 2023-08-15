‘Ertugrul’ actor Celal Al felicitates Pakistanis on Independence Day (VIDEO)

ISTANBUL – Turkish actor Celal Al famously known as Abdul Rehman Alp has extended greetings to Pakistanis on the Independence Day.
Celal, who plays the role of Abdul Rehman Alp in the famous Turkish drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, took to social media and shared a clip wherein he could be heard wishing his Pakistani fans in the Urdu language.
In a his message, the 38-year-old extended felicitation to Pakistanis who stand with Turks through thick and thin.
The actor paid tribute to Pakistan’s founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and also prayed for Islamabad and Ankara to stand together. He also chanted Dil Dil Pakistan, Jan Jan Pakistan.
'Es Selamu Aleyküm Pakistan???????? Bağımsızlığınızın 76.yılı kutlu olsun...Happy 76th independence of Pakistan. My Pakistani brothers, Urdu is not very good, please forgive me,' his post reads.
Last year, the actor arrived in Pakistan to take part in a flood victims operation and worked with the Turkish Red Crescent.
He traveled all the way from Turkey as the international community was called to step up its response to help millions who suffered at the forefront of global climate change.
