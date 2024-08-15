Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold recorded slight decrease in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday amid decline in global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs300 to settle at Rs257,400.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram plunged by Rs256 to close at Rs220,680.

In international market, the precious commodity also registered minor losses as per ounce price dipped by $4 to settle at $2,454.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stood at Rs2,950 and 10-gram was traded at Rs2,443.41.

On August 13, gold recorded gains as per tola gold price surged by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs257,700. Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold moved up by Rs1,029 to reach Rs220,936.