Search

Gold & Silver

Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan

02:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2024
Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold recorded slight decrease in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday amid decline in global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs300 to settle at Rs257,400.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram plunged by Rs256 to close at Rs220,680.

In international market, the precious commodity also registered minor losses as per ounce price dipped by $4 to settle at $2,454.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stood at Rs2,950 and 10-gram was traded at Rs2,443.41.

On August 13, gold recorded gains as per tola gold price surged by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs257,700. Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold moved up by Rs1,029 to reach Rs220,936.

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 15 August 2024

Gold & Silver

02:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan

03:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Gold registers gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

03:03 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan against global upward trend

05:25 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

02:33 PM | 8 Aug, 2024

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

02:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Gold prices plunge for third straight session in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

02:46 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Three retired officers taken into military custody in Faiz Hameed case: ISPR

Gold & Silver

02:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Gold registers slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 15 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6  for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.6
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.55 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.9 187.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: