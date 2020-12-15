Mehwish Hayat dedicates a song to her fans
Web Desk
06:48 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Mehwish Hayat dedicates a song to her fans
Share

Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable superstars of Pakistan. The Dillagi star was awarded Pakistan’s highest accolade Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her contributions in the entertainment industry.

The bold and beautiful actress is a super-talented actress and is equally blessed with vocal talent as well.

The star took to her social media handle sharing a video, crooning to Frank Sinatra's Fly Me To The Moon. Expressing gratitude, the starlet thanked her fans:

“Jamming a few lines from my fav song to say “ I love you” to all my dear fans … Thank you for always being my rock!”

The 37-year-old actress has worked in successful projects Dil Lagi, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Load Wedding, Mein Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Chalawa, Actor-in-Law and many more.

The Load Wedding star also made her Coke Studio debut in season 9, alongside Shiraz Uppal.

Social media all hyped up for Mehwish Hayat's ... 06:39 PM | 5 Nov, 2020

In this digital age, tech companies have to be very active to bring state-of-the-art produces for their customers. The ...

More From This Category
Sharmila Farooqi posts '10 year challenge' photo ...
02:53 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
Celebrities react to PDM's power show
11:23 AM | 15 Dec, 2020
Esra Bilgic ropes in for Blue World City-Mera ...
08:27 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Aima Baig's sister Komal Baig looks stunning on ...
07:13 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Sanam Jung, daughter test positive for coronavirus
09:58 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
Four Pakistanis among Top 50 Asian Celebrities of ...
07:33 PM | 13 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat dedicates a song to her fans
06:48 PM | 15 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr