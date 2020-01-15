PM Imran directs to provide all humanitarian assistance on emergency footing in AJK
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to provide all humanitarian assistance on emergency footing to the people affected by land sliding in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
In a tweet today (Tuesday), the premier asked the National Disaster Management Authority, the military and all Federal Ministers to take timely actions to provide rescue and relief assistance in this regard.
The severe snowfalls and landslides in AJK have caused misery & deaths. I have asked the NDMA, the military & all our federal ministers to immediately provide all humanitarian assistance on an emergency footing to the affected people in AJK.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 14, 2020
The prime minister said that the severe snowfalls and landslides in Azad Jammu and Kashmir have caused misery and deaths.
