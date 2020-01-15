PM Imran directs to provide all humanitarian assistance on emergency footing in AJK
08:55 AM | 15 Jan, 2020
PM Imran directs to provide all humanitarian assistance on emergency footing in AJK
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to provide all humanitarian assistance on emergency footing to the people affected by land sliding in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet today (Tuesday), the premier asked the National Disaster Management Authority, the military and all Federal Ministers to take timely actions to provide rescue and relief assistance in this regard.

The prime minister said that the severe snowfalls and landslides in Azad Jammu and Kashmir have caused misery and deaths.

