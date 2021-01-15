Cyber Alert! Top Pakistan IT body advises people to no share sensitive data via WhatsApp

ISLAMABAD – The National Information Technology Board (NITB) on Friday asked people to not share any personal, official or sensitive information/documents via messaging app, WhatsApp, which is in question now a day over its latest privacy policy.

The board said that after WhatsApp's new privacy policy comes into effect from February 8, it would share data of users with Facebook. It also reminded public that the users of the messaging appl will have to agree to new terms to continue using their services.

Under the new policy, the messaging app will share the data about users’ location, IP address, phone and network operator details including IMEI, the NITB warned. It also said that personal data of a user including monetary transaction and payments will also be shared by WhatsApp.

واٹس ایپ کی تازہ ترین پرائیویسی پالیسی کے مطابق صارفین کا ڈیٹا دوسرے سوشل میڈیا پلیٹ فارمز کیساتھ شئیرکیا جاسکتا ہے ۔ایسے میں صارفین کو مطلع کیا جاتا ہے کہ کسی بھی قسم کے نجی، سرکاری اور حساس نوعیت کے دستاویزات کو واٹس ایپ کے ذریعے ارسال کرنے سے گریز کریں۔#WhatsApp #Facebook pic.twitter.com/CTIwpp0UhV — National Information Technology Board (@NationalITBoard) January 15, 2021

The Pakistani body has issued a slew of advices to public about how using Whatsapp after the new privacy policies are implemented. It said, "Do not share sensitive information/ documents via WhatsApp at any cost."

On January 4, WhatsApp announced that it reserved the right to share some data including location and phone number with Facebook. The announcement has made the governments around the globe to dig out the implications of the new privacy policy.

Meanwhile, in response to the messaging app's announcement, Federal Minister for Information Technology Amin ul Haq said Friday that working on developing WhatsApp alternate, named Smart Office, is underway, adding that the locally-developed app is currently in testing phase.