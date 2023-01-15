Polling ends, vote-count begins in second phase of LG polls in Sindh

KARACHI – The polling process for the second phase of local government elections in Sindh including Karachi and Hyderabad divisions was concluded with millions of people exercised their right to vote.

The polling started at 8am and concluded at 5pm. Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been made at the polling stations for a smooth polling process. The security of sensitive polling stations has been handed over to the Frontier Corps (FC) while close monitoring of the polling stations is also being carried out from the control room.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday said that the polling time will end at 5pm sharp but the citizens present inside the precinct of relevant polling stations by the end time, will be allowed to cast their votes.

Voting carried out in 984 wards of 246 union councils (UCs) of 25 towns in the provincial capital.

Around 17,863 candidates are contesting for chairman and vice-chairman of the union committee and general members.

MQM-P boycotts LG elections in Sindh

Several bigwigs including PPP, PTI, JI, Tehreek Labaik are among others who are participating in the elections while Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan announced boycotting the polls.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui boycotted due to their reservations. Siddiqui said that MQM was boycotting elections due to injustice and behaviour of the ECP.