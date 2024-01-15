Man dresses up as girlfriend to appear in exam

FARIDKOT – In a bizarre turn of events, a young man from Faridkot in Indian Punjab was apprehended for participating in a recruitment exam on behalf of his 'girlfriend.'

Angrez Singh, the boyfriend of Paramjit Kaur, displayed an unusual level of commitment by disguising himself as a woman. Adorned with a bindi and multiple layers of cosmetics, Singh attempted the multipurpose health workers recruitment exam.

On January 7, when Singh arrived at the DAV Public School in Kotkapura for the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences multipurpose health workers recruitment test, his counterfeit voter and Aadhar cards, coupled with his elaborate makeup, aroused suspicion.

Notably, the fabricated voter ID and Aadhaar documents suggest Singh had assistance from professionals, indicating possible involvement in a broader network of individuals engaged in similar fraudulent activities.

The revelation of Singh's true identity occurred when the biometric system failed to match his fingerprints with the applicant's records. Consequently, the university administration initiated legal action against him.

Faridkot Superintendent of Police, Jasmeet Singh, stated, "Investigation is underway, and appropriate action will be taken once all the facts are uncovered."