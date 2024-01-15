CM Naqvi launches mobile app for Punjab Education Boards

LAHORE – Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated an e-service mobile app for the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Lahore.
During the unveiling ceremony, the chief minister announced plans to introduce the app across all education boards in Punjab within a week. The integrated mobile app will connect all education boards, allowing students to access necessary services by simply specifying the respective board's name.
Sharing the news on Twitter, CM Naqvi expressed excitement about the BISE Lahore's user-friendly online portal, streamlining access to documents and services. He mentioned that students can now receive documents at their doorstep, and the initiative will soon extend to the remaining eight boards across Punjab.
CM Naqvi inaugurated the BISE mobile app by unveiling a plaque and pressing a button. He personally reviewed the application by tracking its features on a mobile device. The chief minister observed various processes, including e-payment, degree verification, result card issuance, NOC issuance, and migration certificate procedures.
Additionally, he witnessed the issuance of duplicate and triplicate degrees through the e-app and praised the degree verification process for government institutions facilitated by the BISE app.
The event was attended by Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir, Secretaries of Higher Education and Information, Chairman of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Commissioner of Lahore, Chairman of BISE Lahore, Secretary of BISE Lahore, CCPO, and other officials.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remained stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Monday.
On the first day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450.
Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428.
The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.
Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.
In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.
