CM Naqvi launches mobile app for Punjab Education Boards

LAHORE – Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated an e-service mobile app for the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Lahore.

During the unveiling ceremony, the chief minister announced plans to introduce the app across all education boards in Punjab within a week. The integrated mobile app will connect all education boards, allowing students to access necessary services by simply specifying the respective board's name.

Sharing the news on Twitter, CM Naqvi expressed excitement about the BISE Lahore's user-friendly online portal, streamlining access to documents and services. He mentioned that students can now receive documents at their doorstep, and the initiative will soon extend to the remaining eight boards across Punjab.

CM Naqvi inaugurated the BISE mobile app by unveiling a plaque and pressing a button. He personally reviewed the application by tracking its features on a mobile device. The chief minister observed various processes, including e-payment, degree verification, result card issuance, NOC issuance, and migration certificate procedures.

Additionally, he witnessed the issuance of duplicate and triplicate degrees through the e-app and praised the degree verification process for government institutions facilitated by the BISE app.

The event was attended by Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir, Secretaries of Higher Education and Information, Chairman of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Commissioner of Lahore, Chairman of BISE Lahore, Secretary of BISE Lahore, CCPO, and other officials.