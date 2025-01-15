Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Check Latest Gold Prices for 15 January 2025

Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs277,900 per tola and Rs238,254 for 10 grams on January 15 2025 Wednesday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,785 per tola, 21 Karat 247,012 and 18 Karat at 211,725.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 14 January 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs277,900 10 Grams Rs238,254

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad