Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Check Latest Gold Prices for 15 January 2025

Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs277,900 per tola and Rs238,254 for 10 grams on January 15 2025 Wednesday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,785 per tola, 21 Karat 247,012 and 18 Karat at 211,725.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 14 January 2025 

Gold Type New Price
Tola Rs277,900
10 Grams Rs238,254

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs277,900 Rs238,254
Islamabad Rs277,900 Rs238,254
Lahore Rs277,900 Rs238,254
Multan Rs277,900 Rs238,254
Peshawar Rs277,900 Rs238,254

750 Prize Bond 15 Jan 2025 – Check Draw Results Online

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s Open Market – 15 January 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.05 280.55
EUR Euro 286.75 289.5
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342.5 346
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.7 76.35
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.05 74.6
AUD Australian Dollar 172.75 175.5
BHD Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
CAD Canadian Dollar 195.1 197.5
CNY China Yuan 37.97 38.37
DKK Danish Krone 37.76 38.16
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.28 61.88
NZD New Zealand Dollar 152.73 154.73
NOK Norwegian Krone 23.97 24.27
OMR Omani Riyal 723 731.5
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.76 25.06
CHF Swiss Franc 300.65 303.4
THB Thai Baht 7.87 8.02

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search