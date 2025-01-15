Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

750 Prize Bond 15 Jan 2025 – Check Draw Results Online

750 Prize Bond 15 Jan 2025 Check Draw Results Online

KARACHI – The balloting for Rs750 Prize Bond is being held today on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, National Savings Karachi office. Results will be announced shortly after the draw.

Rs750 Prize Bond Winners

Winners will be announced shortly, please stay connected with us

Prize Categories for Rs750 Bond Draw
The prize structure for today’s draw is as follows:

  • First Prize: Rs1,500,000 (1 winner)
  • Second Prize: Rs500,000 (3 winners)
  • Third Prize: Rs9,300 (1,696 winners)

750 prize Bond Full Winners List

The full list of winners will be published after the balloting.

Winners can claim their prizes at designated National Savings branches. The Prize Bond scheme continues to offer a safe and rewarding investment opportunity for those looking to benefit from potential rewards.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s Open Market – 15 January 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.05 280.55
EUR Euro 286.75 289.5
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342.5 346
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.7 76.35
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.05 74.6
AUD Australian Dollar 172.75 175.5
BHD Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
CAD Canadian Dollar 195.1 197.5
CNY China Yuan 37.97 38.37
DKK Danish Krone 37.76 38.16
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.28 61.88
NZD New Zealand Dollar 152.73 154.73
NOK Norwegian Krone 23.97 24.27
OMR Omani Riyal 723 731.5
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.76 25.06
CHF Swiss Franc 300.65 303.4
THB Thai Baht 7.87 8.02

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search