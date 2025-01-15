750 Prize Bond 15 Jan 2025 – Check Draw Results Online

KARACHI – The balloting for Rs750 Prize Bond is being held today on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, National Savings Karachi office. Results will be announced shortly after the draw.

Rs750 Prize Bond Winners

Winners will be announced shortly, please stay connected with us

Prize Categories for Rs750 Bond Draw

The prize structure for today’s draw is as follows:

First Prize: Rs1,500,000 (1 winner)

Rs1,500,000 (1 winner) Second Prize: Rs500,000 (3 winners)

Rs500,000 (3 winners) Third Prize: Rs9,300 (1,696 winners)

750 prize Bond Full Winners List

The full list of winners will be published after the balloting.

Winners can claim their prizes at designated National Savings branches. The Prize Bond scheme continues to offer a safe and rewarding investment opportunity for those looking to benefit from potential rewards.