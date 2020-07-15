Coronavirus — Balochistan extends smart lockdown for further 15 days
QUETTA – The Balochistan government on Wednesday extended smart lockdown for more 15 days till July 30 to control the spread of coronavirus.
The home department has issued a notification in this regard ahead of Eidul Azha.
All sports and recreational places will remain closed while markets and other shops are allowed to open till 7pm.
The government has also banned all religious gatherings due to the coronavirus situation.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached to 255,79, according to the latest official data.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 5,386, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 172,810 patients have fully recovered.
Punjab has reported the highest number of deaths, a total of 2,026, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 1,863 and 1,114 fatalities respectively. Islamabad has recorded 155 fatalities; Balochistan, 126 deaths; Azad Kashmir, 45; and Gilgit Baltistan, 36.
The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).
