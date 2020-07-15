PM Imran visits Diamer-Bhasha Dam project today
Web Desk
08:55 AM | 15 Jul, 2020
PM Imran visits Diamer-Bhasha Dam project today
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Diamer- Bhasha Dam project today (Wednesday), where Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting and Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa will accompany him.

According to media details, the prime minister will receive a briefing and will also watch a special documentary on the project and water efficiency.

Diamer Bhasha Dam, a vital project for water, food and energy security of Pakistan, will have a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 million acre feet (MAF) to irrigate 1.23 million acres of additional land, is being constructed on River Indus, 315 Kilometer (Km) upstream of Tarbela Dam, 180 Km downstream of Gilgit, and 40 Km downstream of Chilas town.

The project has three core objectives namely water storage for agriculture, flood mitigation and hydel power generation.

The project will provide more than 18 billion units per annum to the National Grid and is scheduled to be completed in 2028-29.

.

More From This Category
Int’l airlines issue new travel advisory for ...
12:13 PM | 15 Jul, 2020
Balochistan decides to upgrade colleges
11:00 AM | 15 Jul, 2020
NMU VC Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha dies of COVID-19
09:45 AM | 15 Jul, 2020
PM Imran visits Diamer-Bhasha Dam project today
08:55 AM | 15 Jul, 2020
PM Imran orders countrywide crackdown against ...
08:28 AM | 15 Jul, 2020
Second phase of easy startup loans for youth ...
11:54 PM | 14 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgic stuns in recent Instagram post
10:28 AM | 15 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr