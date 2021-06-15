Coaching camp conducted at Royal Palm Golf Club

LAHORE – The ease in Covid restrictions brought glad tidings for enthusiastic golf members of Royal Palm Golf Course as a comprehensive coaching and training session was held on Monday to fulfil their urges for seeking hands on and a viable cure to the problems they encounter during the course of golfing activity.

And since an international coach like Syed Jamal Badshah was there to teach and coach there was a huge turnout of ardent learners which included boys, girls, ladies and even proficient golfers like Hussain Hamid, Ali Naeem, Rana Imran, Hafiz Yousaf and Abid Aziz who seek that something extra that will fetch them consistently good scores. This coaching camp 2021 was enfolded based on an initiative launched by the Club Management and backed by Shahid Abbas, Captain and Minaa Zainab, ladies golf organizer.

Notable feature of this coaching assembly was the presence of Syed Jamal Badshah who is a coach with extensive experience having been national coach overseas also. He divided the gathering into two segments, one for the beginners and the ladies and second for the good players who seek excellence in their golfing pursuits. During the course of interaction with beginners the objective during this golf camp was to inspire youth between the ages six years to 16 years and help them to achieve competency in the basics of the game they intend to heighten relations with.

And as Jamal Badshah admitted that teaching beginners and ladies was a difficult proposition but he did it with utmost ease and patience. What was heartening was that the beginners and the ladies showed immense talent, yearning and appetite for the game. As a result of this activity and intense learning exercise, the ladies, who hope to see their golf handicaps tumbling down, are Ayesha Hamid, Sumar Nisar, Sarah Babar, Iffat Zohra, Momina Tarrar, Iman Ali, Laiba Ali and Minaa Zainab.

The session with the proficient golfers was certainly rewarding for the ardent ones and Syed Jamal ,the coach admitted that they were players with good techniques and it was satisfying for him to focus more on curing minor faults. The original basic principles were already ingrained and it was merely a question of tossing in an idea or a thought which is cure related. Of course it was stressed that to perfect the game hard work and application was needed to supplement basic natural ability and ingredients like rhythm, timing and balance. Regarding continuity, the Captain of Royal Palm, Shahid Abbas shared that this will be followed by a second phase.